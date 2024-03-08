BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 08
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 7 March 2024 were:
214.43p Capital only
215.66p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 31,178 ordinary shares on 7th March 2024, the Company has 78,483,910 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 21,877,395 shares which are held in Treasury.