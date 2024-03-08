

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the recalls of certain Cinnamon products, including Ground Cinnamon and Cinnamon Sugar Doughnut, citing various reasons.



El Chilar Rodriguez LLC's Ground Cinnamon 'Canela Molida' and Raja Foods LLC's Swad Brand Cinnamon Powder are being recalled for elevated lead levels.



Further, Stonewall Kitchen is calling back Gluten Free Cinnamon Sugar Doughnut Mix for the possible presence of undeclared wheat, a known allergen.



El Chilar and Raja Foods recalls follow the FDA's recent warning against elevated lead levels in various cinnamon products amid the ongoing reports of lead poisoning in young children from certain cinnamon apple sauce pouches.



FDA recommended recalls of ground cinnamon products by six companies after it determined, through sample testing, that these products contain elevated levels of lead and that prolonged exposure to these products may be unsafe.



If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur, resulting in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects.



El Chilar is recalling 127 cases (12 bags/case) of El Chilar Ground Cinnamon 'Canela Molida' (1.25 oz bag) as they may contain traces of lead. The impacted product can be identified by the lot codes D300 EX1024 and F272 EX1026



The product was distributed by La Raza LLC, which distributes to brick-and-mortar retail stores within the state of Maryland.



The recall was initiated after the Maryland Department of Health collected product samples and analysis came back with elevated concentrations of lead. As per the investigation, the problem might be caused by potentially adulterated raw material from the supplier.



However, El Chilar did not receive any reports of illnesses related to the recalled products to date.



Raja Foods is recalling its 3.5 ounce retail package of Swad Brand Cinnamon Powder with UPC 0-51179-34280-4, from Batch KX21223 Best Before July 2026 and Batch KX08123 Best Before March 2026. The product was distributed through retail grocery stores in the Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast regions of the United States.



There have been no illnesses reported to date.



Further, Stonewall Kitchen is recalling a limited amount of their Gluten Free Cinnamon Sugar Doughnut Mix distributed nationwide through its retail stores, stonewallkitchen.com and through third-party wholesale customers such as specialty grocers, department stores, or gourmet food shops.



The potential affected products are packaged in rectangular cardboard box with UPC: 711381313329, Item #: 553429 and Enjoy By Date of 03-09-2025 & 03-10-2025.



The recall was initiated after the company received a consumer report of a reaction. As per the investigation, the product containing wheat was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat due to a packaging process error.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat, which contains gluten, may risk serious allergic reaction if they consume this product. One illness has been reported to date.



Consumers in all recalls are urged to stop using the product immediately and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.



