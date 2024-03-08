Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Spekulation: Noch heute handeln? Hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein? Kommt die Übernahme?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
08.03.2024 | 15:26
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sweet Escape House: Make-A-Wish Kid Asks to Stay With Family in a Candy-Themed Mega Mansion

Owners & The Foundation Team Up to Make His Dream Come True

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / Often, wishes from children facing end of life reportedly range from trips to the Magic Kingdom to meet-ups with their celebrity heroes.

Ice Cream Pool

Ice Cream Pool
Sweet Escape House's Ice Cream Pool

Recently, however, one Make-A-Wish kid thought outside the box and dreamed up a unique "first." He wished to stay with his entire family at a unique "sugar-coated" AirBnB mega mansion near Orlando called "The Sweet Escape House." Not only was his wish granted but the Make-A-Wish Foundation, in cooperation with the Sweet Escape's management company, has made it possible for the boy and his family to experience a full 4-night stay at the mansion this April.

Owner & home designer Andrew Greenstein was extremely enthusiastic about the idea. "Make-A-Wish has always been one of my favorite charities. I love what they stand for," he remarked. Smiling through tears of happiness, his wife and co-owner Belinda added: "We're looking forward to meeting this awesome kid at check-in and ensuring that he and his family have a fantastic time!"

The Make-A-Wish family will have full access to the Sweet Escape's 5 acres including the world's only ice cream cone-themed swimming pool, a "chocolate" waterslide, a private mini golf course, an actual ball pit bedroom, laser tag, multiple arcade rooms, virtual reality gaming, a one-of-a-kind "cereal killer" escape room game, and even a private family karaoke night club room with disco lighting.

Leave it to a child to prove that Orlando, Florida, may truly be a place where even the wildest of dreams can still come true.

Contact Information

Andrew Greenstein
President
andrew@theeverafterestate.com
4079003798

Belinda Greenstein
Public Relations
belinda@orlandoarealuxuryrentals.com
3529887179

Alex Meyer
Make A Wish Coordinator
ameyer@mokan.wish.org
3149438677

SOURCE: Sweet Escape House

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.