Sweet Escape House: Make-A-Wish Kid Asks to Stay With Family in a Candy-Themed Mega Mansion

Owners & The Foundation Team Up to Make His Dream Come True

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / Often, wishes from children facing end of life reportedly range from trips to the Magic Kingdom to meet-ups with their celebrity heroes.

Ice Cream Pool

Sweet Escape House's Ice Cream Pool

Recently, however, one Make-A-Wish kid thought outside the box and dreamed up a unique "first." He wished to stay with his entire family at a unique "sugar-coated" AirBnB mega mansion near Orlando called "The Sweet Escape House." Not only was his wish granted but the Make-A-Wish Foundation, in cooperation with the Sweet Escape's management company, has made it possible for the boy and his family to experience a full 4-night stay at the mansion this April.

Owner & home designer Andrew Greenstein was extremely enthusiastic about the idea. "Make-A-Wish has always been one of my favorite charities. I love what they stand for," he remarked. Smiling through tears of happiness, his wife and co-owner Belinda added: "We're looking forward to meeting this awesome kid at check-in and ensuring that he and his family have a fantastic time!"

The Make-A-Wish family will have full access to the Sweet Escape's 5 acres including the world's only ice cream cone-themed swimming pool, a "chocolate" waterslide, a private mini golf course, an actual ball pit bedroom, laser tag, multiple arcade rooms, virtual reality gaming, a one-of-a-kind "cereal killer" escape room game, and even a private family karaoke night club room with disco lighting.

Leave it to a child to prove that Orlando, Florida, may truly be a place where even the wildest of dreams can still come true.

Contact Information

Andrew Greenstein

President

andrew@theeverafterestate.com

4079003798

Belinda Greenstein

Public Relations

belinda@orlandoarealuxuryrentals.com

3529887179

Alex Meyer

Make A Wish Coordinator

ameyer@mokan.wish.org

3149438677

SOURCE: Sweet Escape House

View the original press release on newswire.com.