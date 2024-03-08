Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 08
[08.03.24]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
08.03.24
IE000LZC9NM0
11,138,682.00
USD
0
74,498,757.77
6.6883
08.03.24
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,323,240.00
EUR
0
18,973,250.47
5.7093
08.03.24
IE000GETKIK8
130,181.00
GBP
0
1,170,264.58
8.9895
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
08.03.24
IE000XIITCN5
679,347.00
GBP
0
5,408,246.21
7.9609