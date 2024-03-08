DJ Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist (WATL LN) Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-March-2024 / 15:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 63.629 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23282299 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 308659 EQS News ID: 1854913 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1854913&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 08, 2024 09:05 ET (14:05 GMT)