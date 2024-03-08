Anzeige
08.03.2024 | 15:38
SEE Launches Paper-based Food Packaging to Reduce Plastic Usage

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / SEE:

Originally published in Packaging Scotland

SEE has developed a new paper-based bottom web to support food processors and retailers reduce plastic usage and meet consumer demand for paper packaging.

The new CRYOVAC brand Barrier Formable Paper is made from 90% FSC-certified fibres and, according to SEE, can enable 77% plastic reduction in bottom web packaging, when used in replacement of PET/PE webs.

A senior marketing manager of Europe at SEE, explained, "We're seeing a trend of food businesses reviewing packaging materials to improve circularity, reduce plastic usage and to satisfy shopper expectations for using paper-based options. CRYOVAC Brand Barrier Formable Paper delivers in all these areas and provides processors with a practical, easy-to-integrate, sustainable packaging solution."

Continue reading the story here.

Smoked salmon fillets in CRYOVAC brand barrier formable paper packaging

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SEE on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SEE
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/see
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SEE



