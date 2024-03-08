Inspiring Inclusion: Feed the Children Works to Empower Women Around the World

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / International Women's Day, a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, is an important milestone for Feed the Children as the organization works to support the growth and development of women in the U.S. and around the world. This year's theme "inspiring inclusion" challenges everyone to take action to accelerate women's equality.

Rocsana Cumes, Feed the Children Guatemala program director, provides information during a Care Group meeting.

Feed the Children believes women and mothers are often the backbone of their communities and wherever there is a sense of belonging and empowerment for women, the entire community stands to benefit.

Through its various programs, Feed the Children works to address many issues women face today, including economic growth and self-esteem, both in the U.S. and eight countries around the world.

"My greatest challenge has been motivating and inspiring women, especially Indigenous women, to feel confident and empowered in their decision-making. As a mother and professional, I understand that women are a fundamental pillar in achieving a healthy home environment," said Rocsana Cumes, Feed the Children Guatemala program director. "I am committed to generating positive changes for the well-being of families."

Internationally, the nonprofit works to reach women and mothers through Care Groups, a program designed to help mothers provide better care for their children by facilitating training sessions about nutrition and illness.

"Within Feed the Children, I am responsible for promoting food and nutrition security for children in the communities where we work. It is important to take care of the health and nutrition of children in their early years to improve their living conditions," said Feed the Children nutritionist Enma Chutá. "I am very proud to be a woman, to be Indigenous, and to collaborate in an organization that respects our dignity, values inclusion and promotes the development of families."

For women like Yamileni Garcia in Honduras, Feed the Children programs provide opportunities for entrepreneurship and to contribute to the success of their communities.

"Each program that Feed the Children has in the community is important," she said. "Each one brings its own individual benefits and helps us develop as a family and as a society. The gardens are important because they provide us with fresh food that we no longer have to buy, and the Village Savings and Loan program is extremely important because it allows us to achieve our family goals."

In the U.S., Feed the Children works with corporate and community partners to support low-income women by providing personal-care and beauty products, clothing and shoes to women. Many women have shared their stories of improved self-confidence and empowerment because of this support.

While Feed the Children's work to support and empower women continues, it cannot be done alone. With the support of corporate and community partners, individual donors and volunteers, Feed the Children is able to provide its vast network of community partners with the resources their communities need.

Visit feedthechildren.org to provide hope and resources for women around the world. Each dollar donated to Feed the Children provides $9 of food and essentials to children and families.

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in eight countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

