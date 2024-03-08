Xinhuanet North America: Green Growth Boosts Social-Economic Development in E. China Jiangxi Province

East China's Jiangxi Province has boosted its economic and social development by implementing green growth in recent years, with 63.1 percent forest coverage achieved, ranking the country's No.2, as well as No.1 among China's six central provinces regarding days with good air quality in 2023, according to the provincial government.

NANCHANG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / East China's Jiangxi Province has boosted its economic and social development by implementing green growth in recent years, with 63.1 percent forest coverage achieved, ranking the country's No.2, as well as No.1 among China's six central provinces regarding days with good air quality in 2023, according to the provincial government.

The province has made great efforts in ecological development and building national ecological civilization pilot zone. Located in eastern China along the southern shore of Yangtze River with abundant resources and mild climate and surrounded by majestic mountains, Jiangxi is also known for the Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake. Poyang lake is an important hub for migratory birds and hosts up to 700,000 wintering birds every year.

To create better conditions for tourists to enjoy the beauty of migratory birds, Jiangxi has produced a birdwatching roadmap, planning eight birdwatching routes and 20 birdwatching spots. Jiangxi has also built a number of landscaped birdwatching platforms, launched exquisite routes combining "birdwatching+tourism" around Poyang Lake.

The first Poyang Lake International Birdwatching Week last year in eastern China's Jiangxi Province to raise public awareness on wetlands and migratory birds protection.

Stories of turning green into gold are also emerging in various parts of Jiangxi. Huangling, Wuyuan was named "Best Tourism Villages" by the United Nations World Tourism Organization. The provincial wetland management platform has been established and operated, with a cumulative transaction volume of wetland compensation indicators exceeding 74 million yuan and a cumulative transaction volume of forestry-related ecological products exceeding 8.5 billion yuan.

In recent years, Jiangxi has integrated green principles into its development. By implementing innovative and pioneering ecological conservation measures, Jiangxi has successfully balanced economic growth with environmental protection. The ecology and economy are now harmoniously intertwined.

In recent years, Zixi County has implemented new development concepts, fully utilizing its abundant bamboo resources. Adapting measures to local conditions has expanded the scale of bamboo cultivation, enhanced bamboo ecology, and strengthened the bamboo industry. In 2022, the county's bamboo industry output value reached 2.8 billion yuan.

Jiangxi will adhere to the conservation of the Yangtze River with sustained efforts and improving the compensation system for ecological conservation, and continue to form synergy for high-quality development by promoting high-level coordination.

