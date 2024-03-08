Vaultinum Announces Exclusive Webinar on Mitigating IP Risks for Growing Software Companies

LONDON, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaultinum, a leading European third party specialising in the protection and audit of software and technological assets, is thrilled to announce an upcoming webinar in collaboration with Tech UK, set for March 28. Titled "Mitigating IP Risks in Growing Software Companies," this webinar aims to address the critical challenges and solutions related to intellectual property (IP) rights within the tech industry, especially for small and medium-sized software publishers.



IP is a cornerstone for SMEs, enabling them to protect and commercialise their innovative software solutions. Protecting this IP from software copyright infringement is a key step for these companies, making Tech SMEs more attractive for investment but also paving the way for substantial business growth.

This SME Online Forum, led by Vaultinum's Senior Legal Officer, Kristin Avon, and Josh Nunn, Managing Director for UK, will provide invaluable insights into the specificities of IP rights' protection and management within the tech sector. Attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of common IP infringements, strategies to avoid the misuse of open-source software (OSS), and effective measures to mitigate risks, thereby reducing business exposure.

Josh Nunn explains: "The session will delve into the specifics of software IP, emphasizing the importance of a robust IP strategy and providing actionable steps to prevent licensing issues that could impede technology growth."

Don't miss this opportunity to learn from industry experts and enhance your company's IP management practices.

