Regions Bank Celebrates Women's History Month

By Evelyn Mitchell

March is Women's History Month. At Regions, this is a special time to remember the past, celebrate the amazing women in our company and communities, and empower our customers through financial advice and guidance.

I AM. WE ARE. - Celebrating Regions Today

Our collective history is part of who we are, and Regions is a stronger company today because of our associates.

Meet Danielle

I AM a Project Manager for Regions Mortgage division.

I AM a member of the Gen Z generation, though I borrow much of my music taste from Gen X (thanks mom and dad!).

I AM a lifelong learner and passionately curious about the world around me.

I AM an energetic volunteer and mental health advocate.

I AM a proud sister, daughter, granddaughter, niece, and friend.

During Women's History Month, and every month, I AM grateful for the women who came before me and stand beside me, offering guidance, support, and encouragement to help me become a better version of myself every day.

WE ARE REGIONS:

Because of who I AM, WE ARE more curious, passionate, and futuristic!

Meet Floresha

I AM a Community Relations Officer at Regions.

I AM a mom, I AM a daughter, I AM a sister, I AM an auntie.

I AM a kidney donor. Sharing this gift with my big brother meant the world to me.

I AM the daughter of a veteran.

I AM a Black woman.

I AM a friend.

I AM a community partner.

During Women's History Month, I honor the contributions of trailblazing women who have fought for justice. Their dedication and courage have helped shape our world and continue to inspire generations.

WE ARE REGIONS:

Because of who I AM, WE ARE more aware, purposeful and inclusive.

Empowering Women through Financial Guidance

At Regions we are committed to empowering our customers and offering financial advice and guidance all year round.

Regions Next Step financial wellness resources are designed to bolster money management skills and financial confidence for consumers and associates alike.

And, Regions' newly launched Women + Wealth program delivers timely advice, guidance and resources that women can implement in making key financial decisions. Highlights include:

6 Money Management Tips for Women in their 20s and 30s

Women & Investing: A Fresh Perspective

Financially Confident Women - Wealth Podcast

Regions DEI Areas of Impact

DEI activities at Regions are focused on three areas of impact: workforce, workplace and marketplace.???????

Workforce: View inclusion as a competitive advantage, with the goal of attracting, developing, and retaining talent.

Workplace: Create and maintain a work environment that is inclusive and where associates are encouraged to collaborate across differences.

Marketplace: Utilize DEI and social responsibility focus to strengthen our relationships with communities, clients, customers, and external stakeholders.

