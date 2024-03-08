Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Managing Director

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / Aegis Capital Corp., - Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce Andrew Payne has joined the firm as a Managing Director.

Andrew Payne has extensive experience in the financial services industry and managed in excess of $250 million in client assets. Andrew began his career in the financial services industry with Sun Life Financial, then went on to gain additional experience working at UBS Financial Services for over 10 years.

As a Certified Financial PlannerTM, Andrew works with clients to maximize the probability of achieving their goals - utilizing the knowledge gained over a decade of working with wealthy individuals and families, all with their own unique challenges and situations. By utilizing the resources available, along with customized planning strategies, Andrew works together grow the family legacy in a manner that aligns with that families personalized financial plan. This includes making the most of the assets available and eliminating unnecessary risks, while also maximizing tax-efficiency and reducing any non-value-adding cost. Many times, I find myself working across 2 or even 3 generations within a single family, which leads to a deeper understanding of family dynamics: also resulting in a simpler and seamless transition of wealth between the generations.

Andrew earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Connecticut and continued his studies at Boston University, completing their financial planning program. He successfully completed the rigorous education and experience requirements to become a Certified Financial Planner. Below are some recognitions Andrew received recently:

Recognized as an industry leader:

Forbes America's Top Next-Gen (Generation) Wealth Advisors, 2019, 2020, 2021 The Forbes rating is compiled by Shook Research and awarded annually between June and September based on information from a 12-month period ending in March of the award year. Forbes America's Top Next-Gen (Generation) Wealth Advisors Best-in-State, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 The Forbes rating is compiled by Shook Research and awarded annually between June and September based on information from a 12-month period ending in March of the award year. Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 The Forbes rating is compiled by Shook Research and awarded annually in April based on information from a 12-month period ending June of the prior year.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented:"We are excited Andrew and his team have chosen Aegis to support his practice. His unwavering commitment to clients is impressive and we are confident he will continue to grow and thrive with the support of the firm's advanced capabilities, stability and technology."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "Andrew is a great addition to our firm. He has built a successful practice by achieving his clients' individual goals and delivering excellent service. At Aegis, there is an unquestionable focus on quality and culture. We are confident that our platform and capabilities are the right fit for advisers looking for additional products and services that the wirehouse channel does not provide."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 35 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

Any questions contact:

Michael Pata, Head of Business Development

Telephone: 1-212-813-1010

mpata@aegiscap.com

www.aegiscapcorp.com

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

