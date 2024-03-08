UPDATING ORIGINAL RELEASE: Copperfield Apartments Property Sold by MLG Capital

Editor's Note: This press release is an updated version of the press release disseminated on March 8, 2024 at 8:45AM ET.

Firm executes smart deal strategy; successfully sells prime Fort Worth property, elevating investor returns

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / MLG Capital today announced that it has sold Copperfield Apartments, a 323-unit multifamily property located at 6051 S Hulen St. in Fort Worth, Texas. The sale closed on March 7 to an undisclosed buyer. The disposition of the property is part of MLG's deal strategy to buy and sell real estate investments with a core focus on growing operating income and/or reducing operating expenses to maximize return to investors.

MLG Capital purchased the Class B multifamily property in 2019 as part of MLG's series of MLG Private Funds. At acquisition, Copperfield Apartments, which has a prime location in Southwest Fort Worth, offered significant value-add opportunity through interior and exterior renovations. MLG Capital renovated over 100 apartment units and made various common area improvements in its 5-year hold, including renovating the clubhouse, updating the pool area and adding an outdoor firepit.

"We are excited to go full cycle on this investment. Over the past 5 years, we've executed our asset strategy which included a light value add of select interior units. We were able to improve operations, enhance the asset and amenity set, and offer quality apartments that our residents can be proud to call home," said Ryan Mueller, senior vice president at MLG Capital.

The series of MLG Private Funds target robust and tax-efficient cash on cash distributions and appreciation over time. MLG's fund strategy provides investors the opportunity to participate in a diversified portfolio of private real estate assets, rather than individual deals. The firm targets property acquisitions with a focus on geographic diversification across the United States. MLG Private Fund VI, is currently open for investment and has a targeted equity size of $400M and is set to close to new investors later in 2024.

