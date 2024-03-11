

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 2.5 percent on year in February, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - coming in at 1,238.9 trillion yen.



That exceeded forecasts for an increase of 2.4 percent and was unchanged from the January reading following an upward revision from 2.4 percent.



The M3 money stock was up an annual 1.8 percent for the second straight month, now at 1,593.2 trillion yen.



The L money stock rose 2.3 percent on year to 2,125.5 trillion yen, easing from the 2.5 percent gain in the previous month.



