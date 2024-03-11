

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said that more than two-thirds of people with atopic dermatitis and skin of color experienced skin improvement in a first-of-its-kind lebrikizumab study.



The company stated that the lebrikizumab efficacy results from the trial are consistent with data in other Phase 3 studies, which further reinforces lebrikizumab's potential to be a first-line biologic treatment following topical prescription therapies for people across a range of skin tones with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.



According to the company, the initial 16-week data from this study evaluated 50 patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and darker skin tones as measured by the Fitzpatrick scale¶, including people who self-identify as Black or African American (80%), Asian (14%), American Indian or Alaska Native (6%). Of the 50 patients, 11 also self-identified as Hispanic/Latinx (22%) with the remaining 39 self-identifying as non-Hispanic/Latinx (78%). All patients received lebrikizumab 500-mg subcutaneously initially and at two weeks followed by 250-mg subcutaneously every two weeks to Week 16. Results at 16 weeks were consistent with the 16-week results from the ADhere and ADvocate 1 & 2 studies.



No new safety signals were observed and there were no serious adverse events reported. The study also included a physician assessment of changes in post-inflammatory pigmentation using the newly developed PDCA-Derm scale. Full efficacy and safety results from the study will be shared at future congresses.



