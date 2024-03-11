Seda UK announced it has been awarded Great Place to Work Certification.

This prestigious certification by the global authority on workplace culture recognises Seda's success in building an inclusive workplace that unlocks high levels of team collaboration, innovation and financial performance. This is demonstrated by great scores for work environment, diversity and inclusion, with 66% of employees expressing a positive evaluation of Seda

Announcing the news, Seda UK Managing Director Paul Synnott said: "This is a fantastic result for our Seda UK colleagues, community and customers! It's an expression of Seda's mission, values and ethics, supporting all three pillars of sustainability: Planet, People and the Economy. To be the only manufacturing company in Wales to receive this award is a significant achievement for us and the sector."

Project Lead, Rebecca Shore, HR Manager said, "We are proud to have received such a positive response from our employees and look forward to continuing to improve our place of work."

The survey of 200 employees gave very high scores for Fairness, Safety, Innovation and a sense of community, closely followed by collaboration and job security.

CEO Antonio D'Amato commented: "Our people are our most precious asset. Their expertise, team spirit and passionate dedication bring Seda's values and way of working to life. Developing and supplying distinctively innovative, sustainable food packaging solutions, they make a tangible difference for our customers, communities and planet."

COO Gianfranco D'Amato added: "Seda is synonymous with the art and science of packaging, a unique combination of science, technology, passion and creativity. Developing talents, knowledge and teamwork is at the heart of our culture."

Seda Group HR Director Giovanni De Liso concluded: "A year after this award was presented to Seda NA, Seda UK has become the second in the group to achieve it at first attempt. We are delighted with this result and look forward to extending the initiative across the rest of the Group."

Seda UK is part of Seda International, a leading food and food service packaging group that develops and supplies unique, innovative and sustainable packaging solutions. Seda is headquartered in Italy with manufacturing platforms in Italy, Germany, Portugal, UK and North America.

You can read Seda's Great Place to Work Certification report at: https://www.greatplacetowork.co.uk/certified-company/1573789.

Discover more about Seda at www.sedagroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240310248460/en/

Contacts:

Simone Ceruti

simone_ceruti@sedagroup.com