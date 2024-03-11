Passengers have selected Finland's Helsinki Airport as the best airport in Europe in terms of customer experience in the 15-25 million passenger size category. The ASQ Award (Airport Service Quality) given to airport company Finavia is based on an annual international survey involving 400 airports in 95 countries.

"We are extremely grateful for this award and proud that our work for a first-class customer experience is recognised internationally. We have succeeded in raising the level of customer satisfaction at Helsinki Airport over the long term, and the ASQ survey result for 2023 is the best in the airport's history," says Finavia's CEO Kimmo Mäki

Customer experience was at the heart of the most extensive development programme in the history of Helsinki Airport, which resulted in the airport being completely revamped. Finavia successfully completed the ten-year development last year, when, among other things, the amount of liquids allowed through security control was increased to two litres, a total of 26 shops, restaurants and cafés opened at the airport, and baggage logistics was modernised with new equipment and facilities.

The award is given annually by Airports Council International (ACI), the international umbrella organisation for airports. The award is based on a continuous measurement of customer satisfaction and service quality.

In the ASQ survey, air passengers evaluate 30 different service categories at different stages of the passenger journey. These include guidance, customer service and check-in, as well as shopping and dining options. Every year, about 4,000 air passengers are interviewed at Helsinki Airport for the survey.

"I'd like to thank all Finavia employees as well as the entire airport community for the work we are doing together to ensure a smooth travel and customer experience. World-class customer experience is built of many pieces that every company and person operating at the airport can influence through their own actions," Mäki says.

Finavia has won an ASQ Award five times in the past six years. The award has been given to Helsinki Airport for its merits in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023.

Business travellers also rated Helsinki Airport among the best in the world. Helsinki Airport was ranked among the top five airports in the world in the ranking published at the end of February.

