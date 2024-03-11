Anzeige
WKN: A2PA4R | ISIN: GB00BHJYC057 | Ticker-Symbol: IC1H
Tradegate
07.03.24
16:53 Uhr
96,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,5096,5008:57
95,5096,5008:00
11.03.2024 | 08:02
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - March 11

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) (NYSE:IHG)(LSE:IHG)(OTC PINK:ICHGF)

The Company announces that on 08 March 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.

Date of purchase:08 March 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:10,000
Lowest price paid per share:£ 80.9000
Highest price paid per share:£ 82.0200
Average price paid per share:£ 81.4984

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 164,354,035 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,006,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 10,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 08 March 2024

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

10,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 82.0200

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 80.9000

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 81.4984


Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

08/03/2024

08:36:33

GMT

1

81.9600

XLON

951928641033811

08/03/2024

08:36:33

GMT

126

81.9600

XLON

951928641033812

08/03/2024

08:43:17

GMT

68

81.9200

XLON

951928641034605

08/03/2024

08:59:55

GMT

101

81.8800

XLON

951928641038522

08/03/2024

09:07:15

GMT

129

81.8200

XLON

951928641039873

08/03/2024

09:11:51

GMT

14

81.9600

XLON

951928641040611

08/03/2024

09:11:51

GMT

29

81.9600

XLON

951928641040612

08/03/2024

09:13:17

GMT

25

81.9800

XLON

951928641040744

08/03/2024

09:13:17

GMT

28

81.9800

XLON

951928641040743

08/03/2024

09:20:32

GMT

99

81.9400

XLON

951928641041536

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



