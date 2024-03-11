InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - March 11

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) (NYSE:IHG)(LSE:IHG)(OTC PINK:ICHGF)

The Company announces that on 08 March 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.

Date of purchase: 08 March 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share: £ 80.9000 Highest price paid per share: £ 82.0200 Average price paid per share: £ 81.4984

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 164,354,035 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,006,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 10,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 08 March 2024

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 10,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 82.0200 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 80.9000 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 81.4984

Detailed information: Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 08/03/2024 08:36:33 GMT 1 81.9600 XLON 951928641033811 08/03/2024 08:36:33 GMT 126 81.9600 XLON 951928641033812 08/03/2024 08:43:17 GMT 68 81.9200 XLON 951928641034605 08/03/2024 08:59:55 GMT 101 81.8800 XLON 951928641038522 08/03/2024 09:07:15 GMT 129 81.8200 XLON 951928641039873 08/03/2024 09:11:51 GMT 14 81.9600 XLON 951928641040611 08/03/2024 09:11:51 GMT 29 81.9600 XLON 951928641040612 08/03/2024 09:13:17 GMT 25 81.9800 XLON 951928641040744 08/03/2024 09:13:17 GMT 28 81.9800 XLON 951928641040743 08/03/2024 09:20:32 GMT 99 81.9400 XLON 951928641041536 08/03/2024 09:26:06 GMT 62 81.9600 XLON 951928641042403 08/03/2024 09:33:05 GMT 76 81.7600 XLON 951928641043572 08/03/2024 09:42:11 GMT 64 81.6600 XLON 951928641045151 08/03/2024 09:48:20 GMT 47 81.8200 XLON 951928641046191 08/03/2024 09:53:35 GMT 114 81.7800 XLON 951928641046755 08/03/2024 10:14:02 GMT 20 81.6800 XLON 951928641048504 08/03/2024 10:14:02 GMT 72 81.6800 XLON 951928641048503 08/03/2024 10:20:36 GMT 121 81.8400 XLON 951928641049029 08/03/2024 10:22:11 GMT 49 81.8600 XLON 951928641049172 08/03/2024 10:26:48 GMT 83 81.7800 XLON 951928641049739 08/03/2024 10:35:00 GMT 78 81.8200 XLON 951928641050726 08/03/2024 10:45:49 GMT 55 81.6600 XLON 951928641051955 08/03/2024 10:51:55 GMT 62 81.6600 XLON 951928641052868 08/03/2024 10:56:27 GMT 48 81.6600 XLON 951928641053523 08/03/2024 11:04:43 GMT 83 81.6800 XLON 951928641054404 08/03/2024 11:16:58 GMT 13 81.7200 XLON 951928641055544 08/03/2024 11:16:58 GMT 151 81.7200 XLON 951928641055545 08/03/2024 11:24:14 GMT 108 81.6600 XLON 951928641056140 08/03/2024 11:31:15 GMT 11 81.5600 XLON 951928641056631 08/03/2024 11:31:15 GMT 41 81.5600 XLON 951928641056632 08/03/2024 11:35:02 GMT 50 81.5400 XLON 951928641056906 08/03/2024 11:40:02 GMT 50 81.4600 XLON 951928641057376 08/03/2024 11:40:02 GMT 56 81.4600 XLON 951928641057375 08/03/2024 11:45:33 GMT 58 81.3600 XLON 951928641057896 08/03/2024 11:52:45 GMT 76 81.1600 XLON 951928641058690 08/03/2024 12:03:40 GMT 69 80.9400 XLON 951928641059487 08/03/2024 12:06:10 GMT 53 81.0200 XLON 951928641059693 08/03/2024 12:15:18 GMT 56 80.9800 XLON 951928641060485 08/03/2024 12:18:02 GMT 59 80.9400 XLON 951928641060814 08/03/2024 12:20:11 GMT 73 80.9000 XLON 951928641061040 08/03/2024 12:28:01 GMT 55 80.9000 XLON 951928641061794 08/03/2024 12:36:41 GMT 47 80.9000 XLON 951928641062578 08/03/2024 12:43:26 GMT 63 80.9200 XLON 951928641063126 08/03/2024 12:52:44 GMT 53 80.9600 XLON 951928641064034 08/03/2024 13:00:51 GMT 133 81.0400 XLON 951928641064729 08/03/2024 13:07:33 GMT 75 81.0000 XLON 951928641065357 08/03/2024 13:15:58 GMT 83 80.9600 XLON 951928641065925 08/03/2024 13:27:02 GMT 11 81.0200 XLON 951928641066620 08/03/2024 13:27:02 GMT 52 81.0200 XLON 951928641066621 08/03/2024 13:27:45 GMT 82 81.0000 XLON 951928641066689 08/03/2024 13:29:59 GMT 48 80.9400 XLON 951928641066870 08/03/2024 13:32:01 GMT 52 80.9600 XLON 951928641067397 08/03/2024 13:35:52 GMT 95 80.9800 XLON 951928641067900 08/03/2024 13:36:03 GMT 55 80.9600 XLON 951928641067919 08/03/2024 13:38:54 GMT 46 80.9800 XLON 951928641068213 08/03/2024 13:40:51 GMT 72 80.9600 XLON 951928641068529 08/03/2024 13:44:10 GMT 64 80.9400 XLON 951928641068825 08/03/2024 13:49:05 GMT 22 80.9000 XLON 951928641069348 08/03/2024 13:49:05 GMT 65 80.9000 XLON 951928641069347 08/03/2024 13:53:29 GMT 57 80.9000 XLON 951928641070140 08/03/2024 14:03:45 GMT 6 80.9800 XLON 951928641071616 08/03/2024 14:03:45 GMT 21 80.9800 XLON 951928641071615 08/03/2024 14:03:45 GMT 41 80.9800 XLON 951928641071614 08/03/2024 14:03:45 GMT 71 80.9800 XLON 951928641071613 08/03/2024 14:12:36 GMT 75 81.0400 XLON 951928641072729 08/03/2024 14:18:01 GMT 69 80.9600 XLON 951928641073801 08/03/2024 14:25:21 GMT 28 81.0000 XLON 951928641074534 08/03/2024 14:25:21 GMT 78 81.0000 XLON 951928641074535 08/03/2024 14:27:40 GMT 9 81.0600 XLON 951928641074751 08/03/2024 14:27:40 GMT 35 81.0600 XLON 951928641074752 08/03/2024 14:31:38 GMT 74 81.1000 XLON 951928641075947 08/03/2024 14:31:46 GMT 74 81.0800 XLON 951928641076010 08/03/2024 14:31:56 GMT 53 81.1200 XLON 951928641076133 08/03/2024 14:34:06 GMT 148 81.2600 XLON 951928641076751 08/03/2024 14:34:30 GMT 44 81.2600 XLON 951928641076833 08/03/2024 14:35:26 GMT 46 81.2400 XLON 951928641077040 08/03/2024 14:35:31 GMT 83 81.2600 XLON 951928641077084 08/03/2024 14:37:16 GMT 56 81.3200 XLON 951928641077423 08/03/2024 14:37:19 GMT 93 81.3000 XLON 951928641077460 08/03/2024 14:41:00 GMT 5 81.5400 XLON 951928641078332 08/03/2024 14:41:00 GMT 19 81.5400 XLON 951928641078331 08/03/2024 14:41:00 GMT 41 81.5400 XLON 951928641078333 08/03/2024 14:41:46 GMT 43 81.5400 XLON 951928641078428 08/03/2024 14:42:23 GMT 79 81.5400 XLON 951928641078635 08/03/2024 14:42:34 GMT 83 81.5800 XLON 951928641078663 08/03/2024 14:42:48 GMT 84 81.5600 XLON 951928641078710 08/03/2024 14:44:18 GMT 63 81.4600 XLON 951928641079069 08/03/2024 14:46:30 GMT 43 81.5600 XLON 951928641079597 08/03/2024 14:46:51 GMT 65 81.5800 XLON 951928641079668 08/03/2024 14:49:15 GMT 132 81.6800 XLON 951928641080262 08/03/2024 14:50:07 GMT 66 81.6400 XLON 951928641080465 08/03/2024 14:50:35 GMT 8 81.5600 XLON 951928641080583 08/03/2024 14:50:35 GMT 40 81.5600 XLON 951928641080581 08/03/2024 14:50:35 GMT 40 81.5600 XLON 951928641080582 08/03/2024 14:53:21 GMT 44 81.4200 XLON 951928641081392 08/03/2024 14:55:26 GMT 84 81.3800 XLON 951928641081910 08/03/2024 14:56:42 GMT 74 81.4000 XLON 951928641082221 08/03/2024 14:59:40 GMT 68 81.3200 XLON 951928641082841 08/03/2024 15:01:42 GMT 134 81.3600 XLON 951928641083404 08/03/2024 15:02:57 GMT 64 81.2800 XLON 951928641083815 08/03/2024 15:05:27 GMT 118 81.3000 XLON 951928641084524 08/03/2024 15:07:53 GMT 63 81.3000 XLON 951928641085569 08/03/2024 15:08:56 GMT 52 81.2600 XLON 951928641085787 08/03/2024 15:09:43 GMT 107 81.2600 XLON 951928641086074 08/03/2024 15:11:17 GMT 110 81.2800 XLON 951928641086508 08/03/2024 15:15:27 GMT 5 81.4200 XLON 951928641087593 08/03/2024 15:15:27 GMT 13 81.4200 XLON 951928641087592 08/03/2024 15:15:27 GMT 49 81.4200 XLON 951928641087589 08/03/2024 15:15:35 GMT 182 81.4000 XLON 951928641087676 08/03/2024 15:18:12 GMT 134 81.5000 XLON 951928641088072 08/03/2024 15:21:49 GMT 138 81.5600 XLON 951928641088590 08/03/2024 15:22:42 GMT 5 81.6000 XLON 951928641088715 08/03/2024 15:22:42 GMT 44 81.6000 XLON 951928641088707 08/03/2024 15:22:42 GMT 50 81.6000 XLON 951928641088714 08/03/2024 15:23:34 GMT 49 81.5800 XLON 951928641088884 08/03/2024 15:25:09 GMT 46 81.5400 XLON 951928641089158 08/03/2024 15:28:12 GMT 168 81.6000 XLON 951928641089530 08/03/2024 15:30:16 GMT 90 81.5800 XLON 951928641089813 08/03/2024 15:32:59 GMT 100 81.5400 XLON 951928641090148 08/03/2024 15:34:26 GMT 44 81.5000 XLON 951928641090591 08/03/2024 15:34:26 GMT 44 81.5000 XLON 951928641090602 08/03/2024 15:37:33 GMT 53 81.5000 XLON 951928641091010 08/03/2024 15:39:26 GMT 67 81.5400 XLON 951928641091405 08/03/2024 15:42:15 GMT 51 81.6200 XLON 951928641091829 08/03/2024 15:45:05 GMT 88 81.7000 XLON 951928641092195 08/03/2024 15:45:12 GMT 87 81.7000 XLON 951928641092234 08/03/2024 15:47:22 GMT 54 81.7400 XLON 951928641092733 08/03/2024 15:49:18 GMT 91 81.7800 XLON 951928641093071 08/03/2024 15:53:43 GMT 45 81.9000 XLON 951928641093670 08/03/2024 15:53:44 GMT 12 81.9000 XLON 951928641093671 08/03/2024 15:57:00 GMT 10 82.0000 XLON 951928641094128 08/03/2024 15:57:00 GMT 17 82.0000 XLON 951928641094127 08/03/2024 15:57:00 GMT 24 82.0000 XLON 951928641094126 08/03/2024 15:58:09 GMT 153 82.0000 XLON 951928641094282 08/03/2024 15:58:48 GMT 74 82.0000 XLON 951928641094373 08/03/2024 16:01:10 GMT 119 82.0200 XLON 951928641094876 08/03/2024 16:04:12 GMT 71 82.0200 XLON 951928641095554 08/03/2024 16:04:43 GMT 70 81.9800 XLON 951928641095679 08/03/2024 16:07:11 GMT 30 81.9600 XLON 951928641096168 08/03/2024 16:07:11 GMT 40 81.9600 XLON 951928641096167 08/03/2024 16:07:58 GMT 54 81.9600 XLON 951928641096373 08/03/2024 16:08:13 GMT 45 81.9200 XLON 951928641096424 08/03/2024 16:10:01 GMT 76 81.8600 XLON 951928641096911 08/03/2024 16:11:50 GMT 43 81.8600 XLON 951928641097308 08/03/2024 16:15:19 GMT 146 81.9400 XLON 951928641098010 08/03/2024 16:18:00 GMT 90 81.9600 XLON 951928641098686 08/03/2024 16:20:23 GMT 71 81.9200 XLON 951928641099261 08/03/2024 16:20:25 GMT 54 81.9000 XLON 951928641099279 08/03/2024 16:21:48 GMT 50 81.8400 XLON 951928641099554 08/03/2024 16:23:29 GMT 45 81.7800 XLON 951928641100059 08/03/2024 16:24:40 GMT 49 81.7200 XLON 951928641100450 08/03/2024 16:26:02 GMT 104 81.7000 XLON 951928641101216 08/03/2024 16:27:08 GMT 50 81.6600 XLON 951928641101626 08/03/2024 16:28:00 GMT 45 81.6800 XLON 951928641102150 08/03/2024 16:29:17 GMT 90 81.6200 XLON 951928641102696 08/03/2024 16:29:59 GMT 30 81.6600 XLON 951928641103053

