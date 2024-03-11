

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 1-month low of 97.06 against the yen, from Friday's closing value of 97.46.



Against the U.S. and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie dropped to 4-day lows of 0.6606 and 1.0706 from last week's closing quotes of 0.6627 and 1.0729, respectively.



Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie edged down to 1.6554 and 0.8911 from last week's closing quotes of 1.6499 and 0.8932, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 95.00 against the yen, 0.64 against the greenback, 1.05 against the kiwi, 1.67 against the euro and 0.87 against the loonie.



