A new study by Juniper Research, the foremost experts in telecommunications, has found the global number of cellular IoT devices will increase from 3.4 billion in 2024 to 6.5 billion by 2028. However, the study predicts this 90% growth in connections will require the deployment of new services enabling the efficient automation of IoT device management and security.

The research identified intelligent infrastructure management solutions, which enable IoT users to automate the configuration of devices, security processes and connectivity in real-time, as key to handling the large increase in cellular data. The research firm anticipates global cellular IoT data generated will grow to 46 petabytes in 2028, up from 21 petabytes this year; leading to further investment in IoT automation services, such as federated learning.

An extract from the new report, Global Cellular IoT Market 2024-2028, is now available as a free download.

Federated Learning to Enable Operators to Minimise Security Risks

At present, the majority of machine learning models are trained via data sources that are stored in a single location; making opportunities for fraudulent players a simpler task. In response, the study recommends operators transition to federated learning models, a subset of machine learning that leverages a decentralised data approach to minimise the chances of data fraud over IoT networks.

Federated machine learning limits the exposure of sensitive IoT data, thus reducing the threat of data breaches. Research author Alex Webb remarked; "As the number of cellular IoT connections grows, it is imperative that both platforms and operators ensure data is secure in transition and on device. A failure to do so will dissuade IoT users in industries with sensitive data from using a cellular IoT-based approach to connectivity.

About the Research

The new research suite offers the most comprehensive assessment of the cellular IoT market to date, including insightful market analysis, a Competitor Leaderboard, and in-depth forecasts for 60 countries. The dataset contains almost 34,500 market statistics over a five-year period.

View the Cellular IoT market research: https://www.juniperresearch.com/research/telco-connectivity/operator-strategies/cellular-iot-strategies-research-report/

Download the free sample: https://www.juniperresearch.com/resources/whitepapers/how-operators-can-maximise-cellular-iot-revenue-in-2024

Juniper Research has, for two decades, provided market intelligence and advisory services to the global telecommunications sector, and is retained by many of the world's leading network operators and communications platforms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240311403977/en/

Contacts:

T: +44(0)1256 830002

E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com