Greenbrook strengthens digital expertise with new Head of Digital

LONDON, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbrook, the specialist communications advisor to the investment industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Viktor Tsvetanov as Head of Digital.

This reflects Greenbrook's commitment to take a data-driven approach and provide clients with best-in-class digital communications strategies, specifically tailored for the private capital industry.

Andrew Honnor, Managing Partner of Greenbrook, commented: "As the evolving communications landscape continues to redefine how firms engage with stakeholders, corporate reputation has never been more complex to navigate. We are pleased to welcome Viktor to our team as the Head of Digital as we continue to enrich our capabilities. He brings invaluable expertise and will be responsible for further strengthening our existing digital capabilities, ensuring our clients successfully fortify and shape their reputations in this intricate environment."

Greenbrook's digital capabilities include the following:

Digital communications strategy

Social media management

Online reputation management

Website development and SEO

Digital analytics and insights

Digital content creation

Employer branding

Commenting on his appointment, Viktor Tsvetanov, Head of Digital at Greenbrook, said: "With the unprecedented pace of technological change and the rise of generative AI transforming the reputational landscape, I am excited to advise private capital firms in developing best-in-class communications strategies that fully embrace the opportunities and manage the challenges of the digital-first age."

Viktor brings over eight years of experience in reputation management and strategic digital communications, with a particular focus on supporting investment firms with all aspects of their corporate reputation and digital footprint.

Viktor's appointment adds further specialist expertise to Greenbrook and is the latest of a series of new hires, including Telegraph Industry Editor Alan Tovey and Bloomberg News journalist Ksenia Galouchko, who recently joined the firm as Directors.

Contact details:

Ksenia Galouchko / Demi Kurban

Greenbrook

+44 20 7952 2000 / marketing@greenbrookadvisory.com

About Greenbrook:

Greenbrook provides strategic communications advisory services to the investment industry. We work with clients across the following asset classes: private equity, venture capital, private debt, hedge funds, activist funds, infrastructure and real estate, as well as traditional fund management.

We advise our clients on all aspects of their business through the lens of reputation, helping to build and protect value.

Greenbrook was ranked by Bloomberg as the #1 advisor in Europe for engaged shareholder communications in 2023. The firm ranked among the top #5 in Europe by Mergermarket, and as the #1 PR and communications firm in Europe by Private Equity Wire.

