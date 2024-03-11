Bodycote Plc - Board Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11

Bodycote plc ("the Company"), the world's leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services, confirms the following changes to its Board of Directors.

Group Chief Executive

Further to the announcement made on 18 October 2023, the Company is pleased to confirm the appointment of Jim Fairbairn, who joins the Board today, 11 March 2024, as Group Chief Executive designate. Jim will succeed Stephen Harris as Group Chief Executive when Stephen steps down from the Board and retires from the Company on 30 May 2024.

