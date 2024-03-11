

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' industrial production continued its declining trend at the start of the year, and at the fastest pace in three months, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



Industrial production dropped 5.5 percent year-on-year in January, following a 1.7 percent decrease in December. Production has been falling since April 2023.



Among sectors, the transport equipment industry declined the most by 14.34 percent, followed by electrical and electronics equipment with a 9.1 percent fall.



On a monthly basis, industrial production contracted by 4.7 percent in January.



Industry producers were slightly less negative in February than in January, as they were mainly more positive about the expected activity.



