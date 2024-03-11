DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 11-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 March 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 08 March 2024 it purchased a total of 220,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 120,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.514 GBP1.290 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.486 GBP1.262 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.496214 GBP1.273806

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,457,728 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 7454 1.514 XDUB 08:13:04 00069164067TRLO0 7469 1.500 XDUB 10:26:12 00069167383TRLO0 1794 1.498 XDUB 12:01:57 00069169427TRLO0 5458 1.498 XDUB 12:01:57 00069169428TRLO0 1820 1.500 XDUB 12:01:57 00069169429TRLO0 5000 1.500 XDUB 12:01:57 00069169430TRLO0 593 1.500 XDUB 12:01:57 00069169431TRLO0 6353 1.494 XDUB 12:55:02 00069170898TRLO0 6371 1.488 XDUB 13:49:42 00069172170TRLO0 6453 1.492 XDUB 14:40:07 00069173632TRLO0 5537 1.492 XDUB 14:40:07 00069173633TRLO0 1020 1.492 XDUB 14:40:07 00069173634TRLO0 6963 1.490 XDUB 14:40:39 00069173663TRLO0 3894 1.488 XDUB 14:41:20 00069173683TRLO0 3069 1.488 XDUB 14:41:20 00069173684TRLO0 6561 1.488 XDUB 14:41:20 00069173685TRLO0 7606 1.486 XDUB 14:50:39 00069174055TRLO0 205 1.488 XDUB 15:07:58 00069174673TRLO0 85 1.488 XDUB 15:07:58 00069174674TRLO0 154 1.488 XDUB 15:12:54 00069174847TRLO0 63 1.488 XDUB 15:12:54 00069174848TRLO0 95 1.488 XDUB 15:17:49 00069175233TRLO0 38 1.488 XDUB 15:17:49 00069175234TRLO0 56 1.488 XDUB 15:22:46 00069175351TRLO0 3473 1.490 XDUB 15:22:46 00069175352TRLO0 1503 1.490 XDUB 15:22:46 00069175353TRLO0 69 1.498 XDUB 15:48:22 00069176319TRLO0 1162 1.502 XDUB 15:49:02 00069176369TRLO0 440 1.502 XDUB 15:49:02 00069176370TRLO0 2100 1.502 XDUB 15:50:02 00069176437TRLO0 5035 1.502 XDUB 15:50:02 00069176438TRLO0 838 1.504 XDUB 15:56:32 00069176758TRLO0 340 1.504 XDUB 15:56:32 00069176759TRLO0 4019 1.504 XDUB 15:56:32 00069176760TRLO0 586 1.504 XDUB 15:56:32 00069176761TRLO0 2711 1.504 XDUB 15:56:32 00069176762TRLO0 342 1.504 XDUB 15:56:32 00069176763TRLO0 6193 1.502 XDUB 15:58:15 00069176878TRLO0 1465 1.502 XDUB 15:58:15 00069176879TRLO0 606 1.500 XDUB 16:08:18 00069177425TRLO0 375 1.500 XDUB 16:08:18 00069177426TRLO0 444 1.500 XDUB 16:08:18 00069177427TRLO0 516 1.502 XDUB 16:08:18 00069177428TRLO0 993 1.502 XDUB 16:08:19 00069177429TRLO0 1035 1.500 XDUB 16:10:18 00069177508TRLO0 959 1.500 XDUB 16:10:33 00069177513TRLO0 534 1.500 XDUB 16:10:33 00069177514TRLO0 151 1.500 XDUB 16:10:33 00069177515TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 8490 129.00 XLON 08:13:04 00069164066TRLO0 27 127.60 XLON 10:26:12 00069167385TRLO0 655 127.60 XLON 10:26:12 00069167384TRLO0 6965 127.60 XLON 10:53:26 00069167999TRLO0 7850 127.40 XLON 12:02:12 00069169435TRLO0 77 126.80 XLON 13:43:03 00069171895TRLO0 109 126.80 XLON 13:43:03 00069171894TRLO0 6807 126.80 XLON 13:43:03 00069171896TRLO0 1830 126.80 XLON 13:48:50 00069172150TRLO0 938 126.80 XLON 13:48:50 00069172149TRLO0 2817 126.80 XLON 13:48:50 00069172148TRLO0 1720 126.80 XLON 13:54:36 00069172268TRLO0 7425 126.20 XLON 14:20:12 00069173001TRLO0 728 126.80 XLON 14:40:09 00069173636TRLO0 2371 126.80 XLON 14:40:09 00069173635TRLO0 7598 126.40 XLON 14:50:39 00069174056TRLO0 7692 126.20 XLON 14:55:52 00069174269TRLO0 104 127.40 XLON 16:11:19 00069177579TRLO0 168 127.40 XLON 16:11:19 00069177578TRLO0 300 127.40 XLON 16:11:19 00069177577TRLO0 199 127.40 XLON 16:11:19 00069177580TRLO0 150 127.80 XLON 16:19:28 00069178031TRLO0 768 127.80 XLON 16:19:28 00069178030TRLO0 882 127.80 XLON 16:19:28 00069178029TRLO0 7966 127.80 XLON 16:19:45 00069178046TRLO0 830 128.00 XLON 16:21:36 00069178151TRLO0 5080 128.00 XLON 16:22:43 00069178213TRLO0 2109 128.00 XLON 16:22:43 00069178212TRLO0 7141 128.00 XLON 16:25:58 00069178398TRLO0 10204 128.00 XLON 16:25:58 00069178399TRLO0

