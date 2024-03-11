Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
11-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
11 March 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 08 March 2024 it purchased a total of 220,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           120,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.514     GBP1.290 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.486     GBP1.262 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.496214    GBP1.273806

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,457,728 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
7454       1.514         XDUB      08:13:04      00069164067TRLO0 
7469       1.500         XDUB      10:26:12      00069167383TRLO0 
1794       1.498         XDUB      12:01:57      00069169427TRLO0 
5458       1.498         XDUB      12:01:57      00069169428TRLO0 
1820       1.500         XDUB      12:01:57      00069169429TRLO0 
5000       1.500         XDUB      12:01:57      00069169430TRLO0 
593       1.500         XDUB      12:01:57      00069169431TRLO0 
6353       1.494         XDUB      12:55:02      00069170898TRLO0 
6371       1.488         XDUB      13:49:42      00069172170TRLO0 
6453       1.492         XDUB      14:40:07      00069173632TRLO0 
5537       1.492         XDUB      14:40:07      00069173633TRLO0 
1020       1.492         XDUB      14:40:07      00069173634TRLO0 
6963       1.490         XDUB      14:40:39      00069173663TRLO0 
3894       1.488         XDUB      14:41:20      00069173683TRLO0 
3069       1.488         XDUB      14:41:20      00069173684TRLO0 
6561       1.488         XDUB      14:41:20      00069173685TRLO0 
7606       1.486         XDUB      14:50:39      00069174055TRLO0 
205       1.488         XDUB      15:07:58      00069174673TRLO0 
85        1.488         XDUB      15:07:58      00069174674TRLO0 
154       1.488         XDUB      15:12:54      00069174847TRLO0 
63        1.488         XDUB      15:12:54      00069174848TRLO0 
95        1.488         XDUB      15:17:49      00069175233TRLO0 
38        1.488         XDUB      15:17:49      00069175234TRLO0 
56        1.488         XDUB      15:22:46      00069175351TRLO0 
3473       1.490         XDUB      15:22:46      00069175352TRLO0 
1503       1.490         XDUB      15:22:46      00069175353TRLO0 
69        1.498         XDUB      15:48:22      00069176319TRLO0 
1162       1.502         XDUB      15:49:02      00069176369TRLO0 
440       1.502         XDUB      15:49:02      00069176370TRLO0 
2100       1.502         XDUB      15:50:02      00069176437TRLO0 
5035       1.502         XDUB      15:50:02      00069176438TRLO0 
838       1.504         XDUB      15:56:32      00069176758TRLO0 
340       1.504         XDUB      15:56:32      00069176759TRLO0 
4019       1.504         XDUB      15:56:32      00069176760TRLO0 
586       1.504         XDUB      15:56:32      00069176761TRLO0 
2711       1.504         XDUB      15:56:32      00069176762TRLO0 
342       1.504         XDUB      15:56:32      00069176763TRLO0 
6193       1.502         XDUB      15:58:15      00069176878TRLO0 
1465       1.502         XDUB      15:58:15      00069176879TRLO0 
606       1.500         XDUB      16:08:18      00069177425TRLO0 
375       1.500         XDUB      16:08:18      00069177426TRLO0 
444       1.500         XDUB      16:08:18      00069177427TRLO0 
516       1.502         XDUB      16:08:18      00069177428TRLO0 
993       1.502         XDUB      16:08:19      00069177429TRLO0 
1035       1.500         XDUB      16:10:18      00069177508TRLO0 
959       1.500         XDUB      16:10:33      00069177513TRLO0 
534       1.500         XDUB      16:10:33      00069177514TRLO0 
151       1.500         XDUB      16:10:33      00069177515TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
8490       129.00        XLON      08:13:04      00069164066TRLO0 
27        127.60        XLON      10:26:12      00069167385TRLO0 
655       127.60        XLON      10:26:12      00069167384TRLO0 
6965       127.60        XLON      10:53:26      00069167999TRLO0 
7850       127.40        XLON      12:02:12      00069169435TRLO0 
77        126.80        XLON      13:43:03      00069171895TRLO0 
109       126.80        XLON      13:43:03      00069171894TRLO0 
6807       126.80        XLON      13:43:03      00069171896TRLO0 
1830       126.80        XLON      13:48:50      00069172150TRLO0 
938       126.80        XLON      13:48:50      00069172149TRLO0 
2817       126.80        XLON      13:48:50      00069172148TRLO0 
1720       126.80        XLON      13:54:36      00069172268TRLO0 
7425       126.20        XLON      14:20:12      00069173001TRLO0 
728       126.80        XLON      14:40:09      00069173636TRLO0 
2371       126.80        XLON      14:40:09      00069173635TRLO0 
7598       126.40        XLON      14:50:39      00069174056TRLO0 
7692       126.20        XLON      14:55:52      00069174269TRLO0 
104       127.40        XLON      16:11:19      00069177579TRLO0 
168       127.40        XLON      16:11:19      00069177578TRLO0 
300       127.40        XLON      16:11:19      00069177577TRLO0 
199       127.40        XLON      16:11:19      00069177580TRLO0 
150       127.80        XLON      16:19:28      00069178031TRLO0 
768       127.80        XLON      16:19:28      00069178030TRLO0 
882       127.80        XLON      16:19:28      00069178029TRLO0 
7966       127.80        XLON      16:19:45      00069178046TRLO0 
830       128.00        XLON      16:21:36      00069178151TRLO0 
5080       128.00        XLON      16:22:43      00069178213TRLO0 
2109       128.00        XLON      16:22:43      00069178212TRLO0 
7141       128.00        XLON      16:25:58      00069178398TRLO0 
10204      128.00        XLON      16:25:58      00069178399TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  308675 
EQS News ID:  1854985 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1854985&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
