BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - No major economic reports are due on Monday, headlining a very light day for the European economic news.
At 4.00 am ET, Spain's INE is scheduled to publish retail sales for January. Sales had increased 3.1 percent on a yearly basis in December.
In the meantime, Swiss consumer confidence survey results are due.
Also, the Czech Statistical Office releases consumer prices data for February. Inflation is forecast to ease to 2.2 percent from 2.3 percent in January.
