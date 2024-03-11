Golden Solar Delivers an Enhanced Solar Warranty

SUZHOU, China, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gansu Golden Solar Co. Ltd., ("Golden Solar") a specialist producer and supplier of solar photovoltaic Heterojunction ("HJT") cells and modules, today announced their introduction of an enhanced limited warranty ("EL Warranty") pertaining to the aforesaid HJT Modules. The extensive EL Warranty is broadened by a pragmatic approach to real life requirements of solar PV Buyers, end users and financiers, to protect and deliver on the long term investment made into a solar installation.

Typical solar photovoltaic warranties, whilst slightly variable depending upon the warrantor, are generally based upon a risk averse damage limitation exercise for both Parties with limited liabilities and limited remedies that in many cases continue to favour the warrantor in preference to the Buyer.

From its historic background of large scale glass production, Golden Solar has expanded into HJT cell production, becoming a recognised and approved supplier to other industry renowned solar PV module manufacturers. In recent times, Golden Solar has further expanded the production value chain and entered into its own solar PV module manufacturing, with state of the art facilities, tuned in alignment with cell customers and module customers alike.

Unhindered by remnants of previous solar PV technology, Golden Solar has plunged into HJT technology manufacturing, and is focussed on delivering an increased total revenue stream for its customers. The revenue stream is markedly improved from the use of the HJT superior technology and equally importantly is further enhanced by the capability of Golden Solar turning this technology into real world products.

"The easiest way to demonstrate our commitment to the projection of more revenue for a longer period of time, is to take reasonable liability if reality fails to hit that projection." explained Mr. Wang Zechun, Golden Solar's CEO. "We've looked hard at our internal capabilities, and are delighted to find that we can change the paradigm of traditional solar PV warranties, in a sustainable manner, by the provision of a wider range of warranty resolutions, an increased scope of conditions, and a notable increase in overall liability without an unacceptable "risk cost" impact."

This EL Warranty is the first in a number of customer based benefits to be rolled out during the near future, validating the company's real desire to increase customers' total revenue streams, and further demonstrating the benefits of transaction with an agile, disruptive, experienced new player in the solar PV module arena.

About Golden Solar

Golden Solar is a manufacturer of HJT high-performance solar photovoltaic products, satisfying the complex needs of both a) discerning global solar PV modules buyers who are seeking a maximum, secured revenue stream & power generation; and b) peer companies seeking cutting edge HJT solar cells that they can rely upon.

With a local national sales team, operating from "in market" regional offices, customer's first line contacts of both sales, and hands on support, are available in a responsive and culturally appropriate fashion.

For more information, please contact: Marketing@jgsolar.cn

