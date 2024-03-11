

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell on Monday after mixed signals from the U.S. jobs data released on Friday.



There are clear signs the U.S. labor market is cooling but uncertainty prevails over when the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.



After February payroll figures exceeded expectations, investors now look ahead to the release of key U.S. consumer price inflation and producer price data this week for further direction.



The benchmark DAX was down 109 points, or 0.6 percent, at 17,705 after declining 0.2 percent on Friday.



Tech stocks led losses, with Infineon Technologies falling more than 2 percent due to profit taking after recent strong gains.



Shares of meal kit giant HelloFresh rallied nearly 3 percent after having plunged over 40 percent in the previous session following an earnings warning.



