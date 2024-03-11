Anzeige
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 08 March 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 08 March 2024 661.42 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 660.05 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

11 March 2024


