

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales growth slowed for the second straight month in January, data from the statistical office INE showed on Monday.



Retail sales expanded only 0.3 percent year-on-year in January, following a 2.7 percent rise in December.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 2.1 percent from 1.1 percent a month ago.



Data showed that retail sales posted a 0.5 percent monthly drop after a 1.1 percent decrease. Food sales dropped 1.1 percent and non-food sales were down 1.2 percent.



