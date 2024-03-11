

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc (AML.L), a British maker of luxury cars, announced that its subsidiary, Aston Martin Capital Holdings Ltd. or issuer, on Monday will launch an offering of 1.140 billion pounds of aggregate amount of senior secured notes due 2029.



In addition, the company announced that the issuer has agreed with certain existing lenders to enter into a new super senior revolving credit facility deal, pursuant to which the lenders have agreed to increase their binding commitments by around 70 million pounds to 170 million pounds.



The proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, will be used to redeem in full the Issuer's existing senior secured notes and second lien split coupon notes, to repay in full the borrowings under its existing revolving credit facility and to pay expenses and fees in connection with the transactions.



