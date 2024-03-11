

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were seeing modest gains in European trade on Monday after settling sharply lower last week on concerns over slowing demand in China, evidenced by softer import data.



Benchmark Brent crude futures edged up 0.3 percent to $82.36 a barrel after earlier declines. WTI crude futures were up 0.4 percent at $78.28.



China's deflation fears ebbed somewhat after weekend data showed consumer prices in the country rose in February for the first time since August - largely supported by the Lunar New Year holiday.



The country's consumer price index climbed an annual 0.7 percent in February, exceeding economists' consensus forecast.



Oil prices also found some support from geopolitical risks, particularly in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, along with OPEC+'s decision to extend their production cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day into the second quarter of 2024.



Upcoming U.S. inflation data and reports from OPEC and the IEA this week may provide more clues on the demand outlook as the week progresses.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken