Unicorn Group, a leading provider of online payment processing and multi-currency merchant services, is now recognised as a Mastercard Principal Member which offers them new, innovative capabilities to service online businesses and startup companies in Switzerland.

Unicorn Group, as a Fintech company, has been widely recognised for its ability to process a variety of payment methods on a global scale. They lead the industry by streamlining payment acceptance and consolidating payment solutions that can often become costly and inefficient from other payment providers.

Unicorn Group is providing innovative, turnkey online payment solutions that enable business owners in Switzerland to accept payments securely and cater to their Swiss customers by accepting more alternative payment options and preferred payment methods.

"We're offering Swiss merchants an affordable, simple means for accepting payments online. We're proud to be a Principal Member of Mastercard, and merchants will benefit from our simple, quick, and integrated approach on e-commerce and merchant services," said a Unicorn Group representative.

Becoming a Principal Member of Mastercard requires a company to go through a meticulous reviewal process to ensure that the company is compliant with the strictest operational and legal standards. Unicorn Group demonstrated that all systems and foundations were in place to provide secure merchant services and online payment solutions on which merchants could depend.

Unicorn Group added, "We're enhancing our product offering and passing the benefits onto our merchants providing what we believe to be the best in online payment solutions. We welcome Swiss business owners and even startup businesses to apply today and see why we are a leader in accepting online payments."

Additionally, Unicorn Group was recently recognised as a Principal Member of Visa and certified on their experience with billing customers, risk underwriting, and collecting payments. They are also notably PCI Level 1 Compliant and ensure that the security of their merchants and clients of their merchants are top priority.

Switzerland's e-commerce market volume was 32.5 billion CHF in 2021. And with the increasing numbers in Swiss internet and mobile penetration, this figure is sure to grow exponentially.

"We're happy to unlock new and exciting benefits as a Mastercard Principal Member and help drive the latest innovations in online payments in Switzerland. E-commerce is the present and the future, and we're happy to be a part of it," Unicorn Group added.

About Unicorn Group:

Unicorn Group provides new, innovative payment technology for global e-commerce, offering state-of-the-art payment processing solutions. With its PCI-compliant merchant services, business owners can securely accept payments globally and manage their business with our all-new Financial Platform. Unicorn Group optimises payments, yielding a streamlined checkout process and more connected payment solutions with the ability to service nearly any industry globally. For more information, please visit https://unicorngroup.ch/.

