

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The Swiss franc rose to 0.9579 against the euro, 1.1242 against the pound and 0.8755 against the U.S. dollar, from early lows of 0.9606, 1.1282 and 0.8780, respectively.



Against the yen, the franc edged up to 167.67 from an early near 2-1/2-month low of 167.09.



If the Swiss franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.94 against the euro, 1.10 against the pound, 0.79 against the greenback and 170.00 against the yen.



