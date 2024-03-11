DJ Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc (CNAL LN) Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-March-2024 / 11:14 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 137.3102 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1289464 CODE: CNAL LN ISIN: FR0011720911 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011720911 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNAL LN Sequence No.: 308864 EQS News ID: 1855551 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

