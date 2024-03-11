Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Block Listing Six Monthly Return
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11
MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC
LEI: 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
Block Listing Six Monthly Return
Date: 11 March 2024
|Name of applicant:
|MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC
|Name of schemes:
|GENERAL PURPOSES
|Period of return: (General Scheme)
|From:
|12 September 2023
|To:
|11 March 2024
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|4,550,000 ordinary shares of £0.001 each ("Ordinary Shares")
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|Nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|Nil
|Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|4,550,000 Ordinary Shares
|Name of contact:
|Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) LimitedCompany Secretary
|Telephone number of contact:
|0207 982 2000