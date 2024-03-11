HubSync Partners with IRIS Software Group to Offer Leading-Edge Document Generation and Client Experience Solutions

Integrated platforms will offer CPA firms a single workspace to automate and streamline critical processes such as onboarding and renewals - reducing manual work and accelerating efficiencies

FRANKLIN, Tenn. and LONDON, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSync, an award-winning SaaS software firm with end-to-end solutions for the CPA and Accountancy marketplace, and IRIS Software Group (IRIS), a leading global software provider of accounting and payroll solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate key platforms. This product integration will help drive efficiencies through real-time document processing and automation and deliver a modern, unified client experience to IRIS practice management clients.

The partnership integrates HubSync's award-winning Engagement Letter Wizard with IRIS' Elements, Practice Engine and Star platforms. UK Accountancy and US CPA marketplace clients will now be able to seamlessly integrate and automate their onboarding processes, such as ongoing engagement letter and document processes, in real-time from a single workspace. Firms will be able to benefit from HubSync's Engagement Letter Wizard, which brings central management control for every firmwide document including Engagement Letters, POA's and Proposals. It also tracks the approval, editing, sending, eSignature and storage of firm documents with browser-based, full visibility. IRIS clients will now experience seamless onboarding, rapid and accurate renewals and a "one-stop shop" modern consumer experience.

The two companies intend to expand this partnership to incorporate further integration with HubSync's end-to-end Tax, Audit and Advisory offerings - to continually deliver innovation and efficiency to clients around the globe.

John McGowan, Founder and CEO of HubSync stated, "We are thrilled to partner with IRIS to enhance the power of our award-winning Engagement Letter Wizard Platform through direct data integration, driving countless hours of manual work from the process and dramatically improving the IRIS Client's experience and 'end-client' satisfaction with their firms. IRIS and HubSync are natural partners, having proven time and again their dedication to leading edge solutions and industry productivity. We expect this relationship to change the landscape of how CPA firms onboard and interact with their clients."

"We are thrilled to announce a new strategic partnership with our long-time partner HubSync," said Mark Chambers, Managing Director of Accountancy at IRIS Software Group. "This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies, reflecting our shared commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. We believe this partnership can help deliver even greater value and efficiency to our customers in the UK and US - saving them time to focus on other important tasks."

About HubSync

HubSync's mission is to simplify and automate the tax preparation & consulting process for the tax and accounting industry with best-in-class technology and solutions enabling tax preparers and their clients to actually enjoy getting their taxes filed. The Top CPA firms and tax professionals have come to rely on HubSync's integration technologies to elevate their services and modernize their offerings.

HubSync offers several radical technology solutions for the tax and accounting industry. Our fully automated, start-to-finish solution solves the pain points associated with the tax return process. Fully modularized, the new platform provides full connectivity for the tax preparer and their clients.

HubSync's revolutionary new platform includes an Engagement Letter Wizard module with Electronic Signature & Tracking; a state-of-art, web-based Organizer; a completely unique and total Workpaper Solution module; Tax Return Tracking; and customized delivery of the final tax return unbundled. HubSync also offers planning and analytics layered on top of all your firm returns. Visit www.hubsync.com to see an overview of all HubSync has to offer.

About IRIS Americas

IRIS Americas is part of IRIS Software Group. IRIS works with thousands of CPA firms including 54 of the top 100 CPA firms in the US and its payroll solutions for over 150,000 SMEs and 1m employees across the US and Canada. IRIS has over 100,000 UK and international customers, with 80% having a tenure of five or more years. Its brands include IRIS Star Practice Management, IRIS FMP, IRIS Innervision, IRIS Practice Engine, Doc.It, PSI Payroll, AccountantsWorld, MyPay, and Conarc.

About IRIS Software Group

IRIS Software Group is a global provider of mission critical software and one of the UK's largest privately held software companies. IRIS provides software solutions and services for finance, HR and payroll teams, educational organizations, and accountancy firms that takes the pain out of processes and lets professionals focus on the work they love. Through simplifying, automating and providing insights on everyday mission critical tasks for organizations of all shapes and sizes, IRIS ensures customers can look forward with certainty and confidence.

IRIS is the largest third-party online filer with the UK Government. Ninety-three of the top 100 UK accountancy firms use IRIS software. One in six of the UK's workforce is paid by IRIS payroll offerings, and globally, six million employees receive their payslip via IRIS software every month. More than 850,000 UK employees are managed by IRIS HR solutions. Over 12,000 UK schools and academies use IRIS, with four million parents and guardians using IRIS apps to connect with their children's school; 300 million messages are delivered between schools and parents each year, and over £15 million transactional payments are processed every month. IRIS is certified as a Great Place to Work® and recognized as one of The Times Top 50 Employers for Gender Equality in 2023. IRIS is also recognized as one of the Best Workplaces for Wellbeing, one of the Best Workplaces in Tech and one of the Best Workplaces for Women.

To see how IRIS helps organizations get things right first time, every time, visit www.irisglobal.com or follow IRIS Software Group on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hubsync-partners-with-iris-software-group-to-offer-leading-edge-document-generation-and-client-experience-solutions-302085227.html