

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two National Guardsmen and one U.S. Border Patrol agent have been killed in a helicopter crash.



Border Patrol Agent Chris Luna, National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski and Chief Warrant Officer 2 John Grassia were conducting routine operations near Rio Grande City, Texas, when the helicopter in which they were travelling crashed, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.



A third Guardsman was badly injured in the crash and is hospitalized.



President Joe Biden said the circumstances of this crash are being investigated.



