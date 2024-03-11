The "Europe HVAC Market Industry Outlook Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe HVAC market was valued at USD 64.33 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of $92.48 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.24% from 2023 to 2029

The Europe HVAC market benefits from large government incentives to end-users, with government objectives meeting carbon emission targets and other climate change control measures. Government schemes stimulated the demand for energy-efficient equipment. The industry is characterized by the existence of many market participants in each of the countries and each of the product categories. Aldes, Daikin, Johnson Controls, Mitsubishi Electric, Ostberg, Pentair, Robert Bosch, Rheem Manufacturing Company, Samsung, Siemens AG, Systemair, and Zehnder are the key players in the Europe HVAC market.

Further, with technological upheaval, the industry has seen an influx of affordable systems. Vendors that have advanced technology and meet standards set from an ecological perspective have a competitive edge over other vendors. Hence, although sustainability is a significant factor in the HVAC industry, incorporating technology and statutory standards is a step ahead in the competitive market.

The Western European region held the most significant Europe HVAC market share, valued at over USD 36 billion in 2023. Major factors spiking the sales of HVAC equipment in the region are rising average construction spending, increasing retail building construction projects, rising government spending on sustainable building development, industrial developments, rapid urbanization, changing climatic conditions, and growth in disposable income across European countries.

Further, several Northern and Central European countries experience harsh cold weather yearly. The changing weather conditions and poor air quality maintenance determine the annual consumption pattern of HVAC equipment in European countries. Most Europe HVAC market manufacturers invest in innovations to gain a competitive advantage. Sales of energy-efficient equipment grew in the last four years due to EU directives pushing all stakeholders in the industry to invest in sustainable models of operation.

Also, European countries have been emphasizing the utilization of energy-efficient HVAC systems. The demand for energy-efficient cooling and heating solutions has surged, driven by regulatory requirements and consumer preferences. Using efficient heat pumps in manufacturing facilities and residential and commercial buildings is a pivotal strategy for reducing greenhouse gases and achieving the goals outlined in the Green Deal and REPower EU targets.

MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS

Climatic Conditions and Heatwaves Propel the Europe HVAC Market

Air-conditioned units used and installed in office spaces are standard in Europe. However, it isn't easy to find AC units in homes. Cities across the region are not designed to handle the soaring temperature, and certain historic buildings are not even allowed to have a modern cooling system installed. Hence, these factors promote the usage of portable cooling units in most residential and commercial buildings across European countries. Furthermore, the HVAC industry constantly updates heating and cooling systems to increase energy efficiency.

These advances increase energy savings, help homeowners sustain climate change, and protect the environment. Hence, the increased temperature propels the demand for ACs for commercial and residential purposes. In 2021, the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimated that European air-conditioner stock will double in the next two decades as record heat becomes more prevalent. Hence, such factors drive the HVAC market's growth during the projected period.

Favorable Government Policies Across the Countries

The favorable government policies across the countries that support the usage of RES and prevent the emission of GHGs into the atmosphere are driving the Europe HVAC market. Policymakers are also trying to frame policies that can support the decarbonization of transportation and the management of power sectors. Implementing appliances using renewable sources can become mandatory for extensive and mega projects to be certified as sustainable and green building units. This can substantially drive the adoption of HVAC systems in residential and large commercial spaces.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

High Installation and Upfront Costs

Despite the benefits associated with heating and ventilating equipment concerning their sustainable contribution to the environment, its high initial and upfront cost is hindering their adoption. This can be a major challenge, especially in the growing economies and price-sensitive markets of European countries, where cost is a major influencing factor for purchase. Although there is evidence that heating equipment generates low operational costs over time compared to conventional gas and solar heaters, the high installation cost is a burden for vendors in the Europe HVAC market.

Also, the price is estimated to vary and fluctuate per the local dealer, market, home condition, and climate. Furthermore, the operating costs, based on the source of fuel such as natural gas, propane, or oil, in addition to electricity, are also influenced during the time of purchase. Although the hybrid or dual fuel heat pump may be an ideal solution for reducing operational costs, the hybrid category's high price and upfront cost are major market adoption challenges.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the European HVAC market?

What is the growth rate of the Europe HVAC market?

Which region dominates the Europe HVAC market share?

What are the significant trends in the Europe HVAC market?

Who are the key players in the Europe HVAC market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 336 Forecast Period 2023 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $64.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $92.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Europe

Market Opportunities Trends

Emergence of IoT and Product Innovations to Aid Replacements

Replacement of Existing Equipment with Energy-Efficient Ones

Climatic Conditions and Heatwaves Propel Demand for HVAC System

Market Growth Enablers

Rise in Commercial Construction and Projects

Increase in Demand for HVAC Systems in Coworking Spaces

Airport Modernization

Growing Vrf Systems

Favorable Government Policies and Incentives

Demand for Low Gwp Refrigerant Solutions in Heating Equipment

Market Restraints

Turbulent Political and Trade Relations

High Installation and Upfront Costs

Lack of Skilled Labor

Stringent Regulations

Market at a Glance

Government Regulations Promoting HVAC Systems

REPowerEU Contribution to HVAC Market

Advantages of REPowerEU Plan

Industry Overview

Pros of Smart HVAC System

Cons of Smart HVAC System

Key Insights for HVAC System

Profit Margins

Merger Acquisitions and Product Development 4.3 Primary Selling Points

Risk Management

Key Competitive Highlights

Demand from Commercial Spaces

Value Chain

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key Company Profiles

Aldes

Daikin

Johnson Controls

Mitsubishi Electric

Ostberg

Pentair

Robert Bosch

Rheem Manufacturing Company

Samsung

Siemens AG

Systemair

Zehnder

Other Prominent Vendors

Alfa Laval

Carrier

Honeywell International Inc

LG

Panasonic

Midea

Regal

Raytheon Technologies

Flakt Group

Swegon

VTS Group

Nuaire

Nortek

Hitachi

LU-VE

Vent-Axia

Rosenberg

S P

Wolf

CIAT

AL-KO GROUP

Dynair

Danfoss

Lennox

Backer Springfield

Dunhambush

TCL

Trox

Vaillant Group

Viessmann Group

Stiebel Eltron

NIBE Group

Uponor Corporation

Glen Dimplex

Ferroli

Elco Burners

BDR Thermea Group

Biddle Air Systems

Riello Group

Ingersoll Rand

Camfil

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mh5qp1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240311554362/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900