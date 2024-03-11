Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Post-AGM Presentation via Investor Meet Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11

11 March 2024

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc

(the "Company")

Post-AGM Presentation via Investor Meet Company

PREMIER MITON GLOBAL RENEWABLES TRUST PLC is pleased to announce that James Smith and Claire Long will provide a live presentation following the AGM via Investor Meet Company on 25 Apr 2024, 15:00 BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet PREMIER MITON GLOBAL RENEWABLES TRUST PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/premier-miton-global-renewables-trust-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow PREMIER MITON GLOBAL RENEWABLES TRUST PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

LEI: 2138004SR19RBRGX6T68

Enquiries:

Premier Fund Managers Limited

Claire Long

James Smith

+44 (0) 1483 30 60 90