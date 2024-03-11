PureSquare welcomes Burak Sevilengul as its newest board member, as it evolves into an end-to-end security platform for consumers and businesses.

ROAD TOWN, VIRGIN ISLANDS (BRITISH) / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / PureSquare, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions - such as the renowned consumer VPN service, PureVPN - and a part of Disrupt.com, proudly welcomes Burak Sevilengul as its newest Board Advisor. Burak's appointment is a significant milestone for the company as it transforms into an end-to-end security platform for consumers and businesses, promising impactful implications for users and the broader cybersecurity landscape.

With over three decades of experience in leading digital transformation and fostering growth, Burak boasts an impressive track record. He previously served as the Chief Commercial Officer at e& International (formerly Etisalat International), driving a remarkable 10x+ growth in digital channel and service adoption across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

Burak's expertise extends to his 15-year tenure at Turkcell, where he served in various capacities, including leading commercial functions and spearheading digital services as Chief Consumer Officer. Additionally, he has held the position of the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa Business Development Manager at Intel Corporation. He has also contributed as a non-executive board member for major telecommunications and microfinance institutions across Asia, Africa, and Eastern Europe.

"Disrupt Group has a strong heritage of building and growing innovative digital businesses," said Burak. "I am very excited to be part of the next growth journey of the group in the Digital Security and Online Privacy areas, which are already two of the most important topics in today's digital landscape and are poised to be even more crucial for consumers and businesses of all sizes going forward."

As a Board Advisor for PureSquare, Burak Sevilengul will be vital in guiding strategic initiatives and leveraging his experience to drive innovation in the digital security sector.

About PureSquare:

PureSquare is a holistic cybersecurity platform that prioritizes user safety and privacy for the new age. Leveraging 16 years of expertise in the industry, PureSquare continues to achieve excellence through its subsidiary brands - PureVPN, PureKeep, PurePrivacy, PureEncrypt, PureDome, and PureWL.

