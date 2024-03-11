

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Epic biographical drama Oppenheimer has won the Oscar award for best feature film.



The film, which had 13 nominations, is the big winner of the 96th Academy Awards winning seven awards.



Cillian Murphy, who played the lead role of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist credited with being the 'father of the atomic bomb', was adjudged the best actor.



Christopher Nolan, who wrote, directed, and produced Oppenheimer, is the best director.



Robert Downey Jr, who starred as U.S. Atomic Energy Commission member Lewis Strauss, won best supporting actor award.



The film also won awards in film editing, cinematography and original score categories.



Based on the biography 'American Prometheus' by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, the film chronicles the career of J. Robert Oppenheimer, with the story predominantly focusing on his studies, his direction of the Los Alamos Laboratory during World War II, and his eventual fall from grace due to his 1954 security hearing.



Emma Stone is awarded best actress for her role in Poor things.



The best supporting actress award goes to The Holdovers' star Da'Vine Joy Randolph.



Last year's highest grossing film Barbie had to content with only one award - for best original song written by Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas. The siblings performed live at the Oscars, held in Los Angeles Sunday night.



Ukraine won the first ever Oscar award in its history with best documentary, '20 Days in Mariupol', which tells the story of a team of Ukrainian journalists trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol struggling to continue their work documenting the war's atrocities.



