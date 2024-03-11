iAccess Alpha's Buyside Best Ideas Spring Virtual Conference March 12th and 13th, 2024

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / iAccess Alpha's Buyside Best Ideas Spring Virtual Conference 2024 is taking place on March 12th and 13th, 2024.

The conference begins on Tuesday, March 12th 2024, with company presentations beginning at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Company presentations will be webcast live online on Tuesday March 12th. 1x1 Meetings are being held all-day Wednesday March 13th beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To sign up to listen to company presentations, register at the event website below:

Event website: https://www.iaccessalpha.com/

On Tuesday, March 12th, the following companies will be presenting via webcast.

Organization Ticker Presentation Time Inuvo Inc INUV 9:30am ET Lightpath Technologies Inc LPTH 10:00am ET Nexgel Inc NXGL 10:30am ET FLYHT Aerospace Inc FLYLF (TSX-V:FLY) 11:00am ET VersaBank VBNK 11:30am ET A2Z Smart Technologies Corp AZ 12:00pm ET LiveOne Inc LVO 12:30pm ET ECD Automotive Design Inc ECDA 1:00pm ET Bioharvest Sciences Inc CNVCF (CSE: BHSC) 1:30pm ET

