ACCESSWIRE
11.03.2024 | 13:02
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

iAccess Alpha's Buyside Best Ideas Spring Virtual Conference March 12th and 13th, 2024

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / iAccess Alpha's Buyside Best Ideas Spring Virtual Conference 2024 is taking place on March 12th and 13th, 2024.

The conference begins on Tuesday, March 12th 2024, with company presentations beginning at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Company presentations will be webcast live online on Tuesday March 12th. 1x1 Meetings are being held all-day Wednesday March 13th beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To sign up to listen to company presentations, register at the event website below:

Event website: https://www.iaccessalpha.com/

On Tuesday, March 12th, the following companies will be presenting via webcast.

OrganizationTickerPresentation Time
Inuvo IncINUV9:30am ET
Lightpath Technologies IncLPTH10:00am ET
Nexgel IncNXGL10:30am ET
FLYHT Aerospace IncFLYLF (TSX-V:FLY)11:00am ET
VersaBankVBNK11:30am ET
A2Z Smart Technologies CorpAZ12:00pm ET
LiveOne IncLVO12:30pm ET
ECD Automotive Design IncECDA1:00pm ET
Bioharvest Sciences IncCNVCF (CSE: BHSC)1:30pm ET

Contact: info@iaccessalpha.com

SOURCE: iAccess Alpha



View the original press release on accesswire.com

