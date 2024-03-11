iAccess Alpha's Buyside Best Ideas Spring Virtual Conference March 12th and 13th, 2024

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / iAccess Alpha's Buyside Best Ideas Spring Virtual Conference 2024 is taking place on March 12th and 13th, 2024.
The conference begins on Tuesday, March 12th 2024, with company presentations beginning at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
Company presentations will be webcast live online on Tuesday March 12th. 1x1 Meetings are being held all-day Wednesday March 13th beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
On Tuesday, March 12th, the following companies will be presenting via webcast.
|Organization
|Ticker
|Presentation Time
|Inuvo Inc
|INUV
|9:30am ET
|Lightpath Technologies Inc
|LPTH
|10:00am ET
|Nexgel Inc
|NXGL
|10:30am ET
|FLYHT Aerospace Inc
|FLYLF (TSX-V:FLY)
|11:00am ET
|VersaBank
|VBNK
|11:30am ET
|A2Z Smart Technologies Corp
|AZ
|12:00pm ET
|LiveOne Inc
|LVO
|12:30pm ET
|ECD Automotive Design Inc
|ECDA
|1:00pm ET
|Bioharvest Sciences Inc
|CNVCF (CSE: BHSC)
|1:30pm ET
