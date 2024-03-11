Anzeige
11.03.2024 | 13:02
Mudita Venture Partners: Detroit-Based Mudita Venture Partners Closes Its $40 Million Fund and Makes 15 New Investments

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / Mudita Venture Partners, a venture capital fund focusing on early stage software companies, completed the oversubscribed raise of $40 million and made 15 new investments in 2023, according to co-founder and Managing Director Josh Linkner. It also expanded its geographic footprint to include full-time team members in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Chicago, San Francisco, St. Louis, and Seattle.

Founded by brothers Josh and Ethan Linkner, Mudita invests in and helps accelerate tech companies that will both drive economic results and also leave a positive social impact. "Mudita is a Sanskrit word that means, 'To find great joy in other people's success,'" said co-founder Ethan Linkner. "Our mission transcends mere financial performance. It's about nurturing the human spirit and fostering collective growth, innovation, and impact. We see each company in our portfolio as not only a business venture but also a contribution to a more efficient, inclusive, and technologically advanced future."

The Fund has invested in EdTech, FinTech, PropTech, and AI-based emerging companies. Portfolio companies include: K1x, BlastPoint, Amplify Publishing Group, Trajektory, Screencastify, HiLink, RiseKit, and Trellis.

In addition to making external investments, the partners launched Mudita Studios in 2023. This venture studio is an innovative factory, seeking to invent disruptive technologies that can be launched as new startups. Led by industry veteran Stephen Konig, Mudita Studios is a laboratory of invention for venture funds like Mudita Venture Partners and corporate clients alike. The studio has launched two companies to date, and expects to launch up to ten new ventures per year.

"Mudita Venture Partners and Mudita Studios continue to innovate, scale, and thrive," commented Managing Partner Josh Tolman. "We're committed to playing an active role to drive meaningful performance for our portfolio entrepreneurs, investors, and communities we serve."

About Mudita Venture Partners

Mudita Venture Partners is an early-stage Venture Fund, primarily investing in business-to-business software companies that are post-revenue and pre-growth-spurt. The partners bring decades of entrepreneurial and operational experience to help accelerate growth and mitigate risk. The Fund only makes investments in companies it believes will also have a positive impact on the world and drive economic returns.

About Mudita Studios

Mudita Studios is a Venture Studio, focused on inventing the next generation of disruptive technologies that can be launched as stand-alone businesses. It serves as an innovation laboratory for venture funds and corporate clients, streamlining the innovation process while applying rigorous systems and standards to enable the highest probability of new venture success.

For more information about Mudita, its mission, and its portfolio, please visit muditavp.com

Contact

Ruchira Dasgupta
Chief of Staff & Principal
ruchira@muditavp.com
607.342.8569

# # #

SOURCE: Mudita Venture Partners

