Prolocor Inc: Prolocor Announces Appointment of Raymond Russo as Chief Commercial Officer

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / Prolocor, Inc., a healthcare startup developing an innovative precision diagnostic test with the potential to predict the risk of thrombosis by quantifying Fc?RIIa (pFCG test), today announced the appointment of Raymond Russo as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Russo is a seasoned biotech executive with significant operational, commercial, and strategic leadership experience across cardiovascular and hospital markets.





"Ray is a deeply knowledgeable executive with an impressive track record of success leading commercial initiatives in the cardiovascular market," said Dr. Peter DiBattiste, Co-Founder and CEO of Prolocor. "His passion, operational experience and breadth of expertise will be critical for Prolocor as we prepare for the launch of the Prolocor pFCG diagnostic test in the U.S."

Mr. Russo joins Prolocor with three decades of commercial and launch experience in both large pharmaceutical and small biotech companies. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Commercialization at Vero Biotech launching the first tankless inhaled nitric oxide system, Genosyl® DS. Earlier in his career, Mr. Russo held leadership roles of increasing responsibility at The Medicines Company and Schering-Plough during which time he supported cardiovascular and hospital product launches for notable brands, including the launch of products like Integrilin®, Zetia®, Vytorin®, Nexterone®, and Kengreal®. Mr. Russo has led and participated in a broad array of capital raises and corporate exits during his career. Ray has a BA in Economics and an MBA in Accounting from Rutgers University.

"I am excited to be joining the team at Prolocor," said Ray Russo. "Great science, world-class people and an opportunity to positively impact the care of patients with coronary artery disease made my decision to join Prolocor easy."

"We are confident that Ray's commercial talent and expertise combined with his leadership will contribute significantly to our continued success," said Co-Founder and CSO Dr. David Schneider. "We are excited about this new chapter and look forward to working together towards achieving our goals."

ABOUT PROLOCOR, INC.

Founded by a team that deeply understands thrombosis and cardiovascular disease, Prolocor is building its strategy around platelet Fc?RIIa and embarking on a journey to commercialize an innovative precision diagnostic test that quantifies Fc?RIIa on the surface of platelets. For more information on Prolocor, please visit the company's website at www.prolocor.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

