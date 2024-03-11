BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 8 March 2024 were:
213.21p Capital only
214.44p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 18,066 ordinary shares on 8th March 2024, the Company has 78,465,844 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 21,895,461 shares which are held in Treasury.