BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 8 March 2024 were:

213.21p Capital only

214.44p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 18,066 ordinary shares on 8th March 2024, the Company has 78,465,844 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 21,895,461 shares which are held in Treasury.