

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Amidst euphoria triggered by growing rate cut hopes, markets appear to have taken a breather ahead of the release of the CPI readings from the U.S. due on Tuesday. However, the crypto rally continued unabated, with Bitcoin recording a new high above $72k.



Wall Street Futures indicate a mildly negative sentiment. Major European benchmarks are trading lower, retracing from the recent peaks. Asian shares finished on a mixed note.



The Dollar Index edged down. Bond yields are moving in a mixed fashion. Crude oil prices moved lower as concerns about China weighed on sentiment. Gold traded not far from the flatline.



Here is a glimpse of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,621.00, down 0.26% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,110.80, down 0.25% Germany's DAX at 17,718.25, down 0.52% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,623.85, down 0.47% France's CAC 40 at 8,013.48, down 0.18% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,933.85, down 0.57% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,860.50, down 2.11% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,704.20, down 1.82% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,068.46, up 0.74% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,587.57, up 1.43%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0942, up 0.05% GBP/USD at 1.2852, down 0.04% USD/JPY at 146.65, down 0.29% AUD/USD at 0.6617, down 0.15% USD/CAD at 1.3477, down 0.01% Dollar Index at 102.69, down 0.02%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.081%, down 0.17% Germany at 2.2670%, down 0.04% France at 2.720%, up 0.07% U.K. at 3.9940%, up 0.38% Japan at 0.764%, up 0.00%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (May) at $81.70, down 0.46%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $77.63, down 0.49%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,183.00, down 0.11%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $71,734.25, up 2.76% Ethereum at $4,023.73, up 1.89% BNB at $524.84, down 1.22% Solana at $149.18, up 1.59% XRP at $0.6251, up 0.44%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

