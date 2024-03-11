AN USA, the high-growth sports nutrition, health wellness company behind brands such as ABE All Black Everything, is pleased to announce the appointment of Aaron Heidebreicht as CEO of its North American business. Aaron is a seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience in the active nutrition, athletics and functional food beverage sectors.

Aaron's appointment marks a key milestone in the expansion of AN's market share in the US. The company was established in 2022 by Applied Nutrition, one of Europe's fastest growing sports nutrition, health wellness brands which was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Liverpool, England. Since then, AN has secured national listings in Walmart alongside several other major outlets across the States. Aaron's appointment is designed to build on the momentum achieved to date.

Aaron is a former professional athlete who has held leadership positions in some of the US's biggest sports nutrition brands including GNC, Nutrabolt (Makers of C4 and Xtend) and KAGED, where he was Chief Commercial Officer. Aaron has a background in corporate finance, business economics, and omnichannel and multichannel marketing. He specialises in innovative and effective campaigns that resonate with consumers.

Aaron Heidebreicht, new CEO of AN USA said, "I am thrilled to join the AN team to lead the North American business as we scale up our digital capabilities and grow our brand awareness across the ABE, Body Fuel and AN sub brands. Our mission here is to create an atmosphere and environment for everyone to be able to succeed."

Tom Ryder, Group CEO of Applied Nutrition said, "Aaron is a highly respected leader in the US sports nutrition beverage market which makes his decision to lead the growth of our North American team a huge endorsement of the quality and significant potential of our brands and products.

"We have made significant strides in building our presence in the USA in a short space of time, with a number of our ABE 'All Black Everything' core products stocked in Walmart and other well-known retailers. We expect Aaron's omnichannel experience to turbocharge our market share and are excited to report on our continued success in the US, which will complement our ongoing growth in 60 countries worldwide."

Globally the company is set to generate sales in its FY24 accounting year (to July 31) in excess of US$110m.

