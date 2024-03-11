Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 08 March 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to

08 March 2024 53.71p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 53.62p per ordinary share





Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916



11 March 2024