Royalty Management Holding Co.: Royalty Management Holding Corporation Organically Expands Its Environmental Surety Business And Evaluates Similar Accretive Acquisitions

Company's environmental surety bond business line receives an annual fee as a percent of the surety bond provided in exchange for a guarantee of future reclamation performance

Business line provides for long term stable revenue streams while also insulating the environment against untreated liabilities from mining and industrial activities

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:RMCO) ("Royalty Management" "RMCO", or the "Company"), an innovative royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in sustainable market environments, announce today that it has successfully placed additional environmental surety bonds within its operator network, enabling the Company to receive attractive bonding premiums and fees as part of its negotiated agreements with RMCO's approved operators of its surety business. Additionally, the Company is also evaluating potential additional accretive acquisitions of both environmental surety businesses and certain high-quality portfolios of existing surety bonds in the domestic marketplace.

"As a company, we believe responsible resource extraction and industrial activities are imperative and paramount for the advancement of our nation, technology, infrastructure, and general socioeconomic progress, while also assisting in the advancement of the energy transition marketplace. Furthermore, we believe RMCO brings an innovative direction to the environmental surety marketplace given our network of environmental remediation experts to mitigate risk we may incur as part of our commitments." stated Thomas Sauve, CEO of RMCO. Mr. Sauve continued, "While we are taking a conservative and methodical approach to this market and its potential, we are also exploring the potential for high-value, accretive acquisitions of surety businesses and/or portfolios of high-quality surety bonds to accelerate our expansion into this sector and capitalize on the transitioning market, while also ensuring that the environment is properly protected. We focus on cash flow, with an eye towards environmental stewardship, to generate positive returns for our shareholders as well as our stakeholders."

RMCO currently places environmental surety bonds that generate the potential for steady, recurring cash flows to the Company. The Company is seeking expansion into the regulated market of environmental surety bonds, whereby RMCO can maximize value and seek accretive opportunities for its shareholders, whereby the Company can utilize its network of environmental stewards to ensure that any associated bonds are properly protected and remediated, while also ensuring the that the return profile matches the risk profile of each underlying transaction and operation.

About Royalty Management Holding Corporation

Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in sustainable market environments. The business model focuses on acquiring and structuring cashflow and revenue streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future. For more information visit www.royaltymgmtcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus to be filed with the SEC. Copies will be available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The information contained in this release is as of the date first set forth above. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

