

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) announced the completion of the acquisition of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP). Harpoon is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. Harpoon's common stock will no longer be publicly traded or listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The impact of the transaction on expected full-year non-GAAP EPS is approximately $0.26 per share, which was included in full-year 2024 financial outlook issued on February 1, 2024.



Harpoon's lead candidate, MK-6070, is a T-cell engager targeting delta-like ligand 3, an inhibitory canonical Notch ligand that is expressed at high levels in small cell lung cancer and neuroendocrine tumors.



