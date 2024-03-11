Indian millennials set to dominate international buy-to-let markets, study by Housearch says

DUBAI, UAE, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Young investors from India are surpassing foreign investors from other nationalities in key international buy-to-let residential property markets, according to the findings of a survey conducted by Housearch, a global online residential property search platform.

In a blog post published today, Housearch, drawing on the analysis of its own website data and external sources, highlights a trend where investors aged 24-40 years from India are becoming the most active in buy-to-let residential property investments in prominent destinations such as Dubai, London, and New York.

According to Housearch website data collected over the last twelve months, Indians top the list of the platform's most active users interested in purchasing residential real estate in the UAE, representing nearly a tenth of all prospective buyers. In comparison, Brits account for 7%, and Americans for 5%. Notably, two-thirds of prospective Indian buyers on the platform are in search of investment properties, with only 35% looking for homes to live in.

Approximately half of the prospective buyers access the platform from a select few affluent regions in India, including the metropolitan areas of Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra, New Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Millennials are prominently represented, comprising 74% of this cohort, aged between 25-34 years.

"With India on the cusp of economic superpower status, poised to swell its GDP to $5 trillion within the next three years and aiming for the $7 trillion mark by 2030, the landscape of the world's most popular buy-to-let investment markets is quietly yet irrevocably being redrawn," - Housearch writes in its blog post.

"Younger Indian investors view foreign residential property as the most reliable asset class, which, unlike gold or stocks, can be turned into something tangible, such as a place of living in destinations with a growing Indian diaspora. As their wealth and savings expand alongside the Indian economy, so too will their investment demand," said Mark Wilson, Adviser to the CEO and Head of Research at Housearch.

Read more: https://housearch.com/en/blog/post/meet-the-worlds-most-promising-buytolet-property-investor/

About Housearch

Housearch is a leading global online platform specializing in residential properties, primarily focusing on newly constructed properties sold directly by developers or builders. Launched in 2022 It features an extensive listing of over 4000 new properties in popular investment destinations like the UAE, Turkey, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2359304/Housearch.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/indian-millennials-set-to-dominate-international-buy-to-let-markets-study-by-housearch-says-302085317.html